Kanye West fires up controversy over violent Eazy music video featuring love rival Pete Davidson
Kanye West has broken his silence after facing a backlash to the new video for his track Eazy.
The 44-year-old rapper was criticised after releasing a claymation video in which a figurine of him kidnaps, buries and decapitates a model of comedian Pete Davidson, 28.
Davidson is currently dating West’s ex Kim Kardashian, 41, and has been attacked numerous times on social media by the Stronger hit-maker, who has made no secret of his desire to reconcile with Kardashian, with whom he has four children.
Posting an image of a burning church on Instagram, West’s caption appeared to allude to the controversy.
It read: “Art is therapy just like this view. Art is protected as freedom of speech. Art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended.”
The move comes after SKIMS mogul Kardashian was recently declared legally single from Ye by a judge.
Ye meanwhile is reported to be seeing Kardashian look-alike Chaney Jones, 24.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox