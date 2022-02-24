Kanye West samples Kim Kardashian’s SNL monologue at Donda 2 listening event -but with a selective edit
Kanye West sampled estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s Saturday Night Live monologue during a live streamed listening event for his upcoming album, Donda 2.
Ahead of his performance of the track Sci-Fi, a portion of Kim’s monologue, which she gave in October, was broadcast at the event in Miami on Tuesday.
“I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he is the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids,” the SKIMS mogul, 41, could be heard saying.
The recording stopped noticeably before her next sentence, however, in which she said: “So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”
Kim filed for divorce from the 44-year-old rapper (who now legally goes by the name Ye), last February.
He shares four children with Kim and has made no secret of his desire to reconcile, despite the fact she is now dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson, 28.
He even takes a swipe at Pete on his track Security, in which he rapped: “Never stand between a man and his kids/ Y’all ain’t got enough security for this.”
Ye previously announced that his new record would only be available via his exclusive Donda Stem Player, which retails at $200 (£145).
Donda 2 was supposed to be released on Tuesday, but according to unhappy social media users, it has yet to appear on the Stem Player.
