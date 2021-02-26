Kanye West spent $12.5m of his own money on his presidential run
13:00pm, Fri 26 Feb 2021
Newly-released figures show that Kanye West self-funded the majority of his campaign to run for president, investing almost $12.5 million of his own money.
According to a report released by the Federal Election Commission, only $2m was raised from outside contributors for the rapper’s campaign, which began just four months before polling day.
Sign up to our newsletter
West, 43, won 66,000 votes nationally - which works out at about $200 per vote.
The figures come just days after confirmation of West’s divorce from Kim Kardashian.