20 October 2021

Kate Beckinsale reveals embarrassing hotel room injury that left her in agony

By Tina Campbell
Kate Beckinsale has revealed an embarrassing hotel room injury resulted in her needing to call an ambulance.

The actress, 48, was recently forced to spend some time in hospital following a “mystery accident”.

Opening up about what really happened on The Late Late Show With James Corden, she told the gobsmacked host: “Having done eight or 900 action movies, I hurt myself putting on a pair of leggings in my hotel room.

“It felt like a sort of guitar string snapped and everything was horrible. I mean, worse than having a baby bad, like bad.

“I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t lie down, I couldn’t do anything.”

She continued: “Eventually an ambulance came and they sort of rolled out a sheet and picked me up in it like a sort of sausage and put me on a gurney.”

The Underworld star’s back has since made a full recovery, assuring viewers: “I’m alright now”.

Her dignity however is another matter.

