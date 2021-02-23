Kate Hudson, Tiffany Haddish and Margot Robbie join Golden Globes line-up
Awards season has been delayed for obvious reasons, but finally gets underway this weekend with the Golden Globes first to take a bow.
The special, socially distanced event will be co-hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler - from opposite coasts - with Fey in Manhattan and Poehler in Beverly Hills.
And the latest batch of presenters confirmed for Sunday’s extravaganza includes Kate Hudson, Tiffany Haddish and Margot Robbie.
Nomadland is the front-runner for best picture, the late Chadwick Boseman is hotly tipped to take best actor for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Carey Mulligan looks a shoe-in for best actress in Promising Young Woman.
The show had to be pushed back from its normal January date due to the pandemic with a knock-on effect meaning the GRAMMYs is now set for March 14 and the Oscars on April 25.
How to watch: The show airs live coast-to-coast on Sunday at 8pm, ET/5pm PT on NBC, where you can watch the ceremony on TV, as well as on the NBC website.