Katharine McPhee has hit back after her husband David Foster faced a backlash for complimenting her post-pregnancy figure in a recent Instagram post.

Record producer Foster, 72, and former American Idol star McPhee, 37, welcomed their first child together, a son called Rennie, ten months ago.

Uploading a photo of the pretty brunette wearing a black bikini on Tuesday, Foster captioned the snap: “What baby?”

The internet was unimpressed, branding his remark “antiquated”.

Uploading a photo of her own in a red one-piece, McPhee shut down haters in a lengthy caption, writing: “Ok the press around my husbands photo he posted of me is so dumb… so I hope this photo helps lol

“I’m sorry but we are not sorry. And for all of you who can’t deal with it maybe this helps. I’ve struggled with weight my whole 20s and 30. I’ve gone up and down 10 times over.

“Does that make you feel better? There is nothing wrong with that - most people do,” she continued to fume.

“I lost this baby weight without dieting. Zero. Diets are the worst and I’ve had zero pressure from anyone. I’ve let me body do its thing and found a great workout. That’s it. And guess what? I’ll probably gain weight again at some point too. Who cares?

“BUT people freaking out about what my husband captioned seriously get a life... Stop being so offended by what people post who have zero impact on your life and move on.

“Maybe you should have more of an attitude of like, let’s say… ‘oh that’s nice he thinks his wife is hot.’ I cannot with this overly sensitive society right now. But as Taylor Swift said haters gonna hate 🤣 byyeeee,” she concluded.