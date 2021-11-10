Katie Price breaks silence on drink-drive car crash: ‘I could have killed someone’
Katie Price has broken her silence on the drink-drive smash that saw her recently spend time in rehab.
The glamour model, 43, shared a clip online teasing a longer video about the incident was to follow on her YouTube channel - the clip however has since been deleted.
Sitting alongside her fiancé Carl Woods, 32, she said: “I got behind the wheel of the car. I regret it. I have upset people around me and I have upset myself.
“I could have been hurt or I could have been dead. I could have killed someone, or I could have injured someone.
The mother-of-five’s BMW flipped over onto its side on a country lane near her home in West Sussex in September after she got behind the wheel while disqualified from driving and under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
She later pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.
Instead of an immediate prison term, she was ordered to undergo treatment at The Priory rehab clinic.
She could still find herself behind bars this Christmas however with her sentencing due to take place on December 15.
