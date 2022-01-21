Desperate Katie Price calls in an exorcist to ‘banish’ ghosts she claims are haunting her Mucky Mansion
Katie Price has had to call in an exorcist to help “banish” the spooks that she claims have been haunting her house.
The veteran glamour model, 43, is currently doing up her Surrey home dubbed the “Mucky Mansion” for a new Channel 4 show and filmed an exorcism as part of it.
The cleansing ritual reportedly took place in 16-year-old son Junior’s room, with a source explaining: “Katie filmed an exorcism at the top of the house, where she thinks is haunted – it’s due to be Junior’s bedroom – for the cameras.
“Who knows if it’ll make it to air as it was quite spooky, but she’s hoping the ghosts are banished forever and she can turn it into a happy home,” they added to The Sun.
It’s not the first time that the mother-of-five has spoken about having unwanted house guests.
“It’s definitely haunted. I took a picture of a little boy sitting on my top floor,” she said during an appearance on The Fellas podcast last year.
“I’ve got pictures of a guy going through the mirror. I videoed it all. And me talking to a candle flame and it responding. I’m telling you. My whole life is nuts,” she continued.
“I’ve had my friends in tears when I’ve brought up stuff about them that I didn’t know by talking to the candle.”
