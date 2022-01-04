Katie Price has spoken of her shame surrounding the drink-drive crash that saw her narrowly evade prison.

In her first TV interview since the indcident, the 43-year-old appeared on Good Morning Britain alongside her eldest son, Harvey, vowing to make 2022 the year of ‘no dramas’.

The star said she feels “ashamed” of her actions which saw her handed a 16-week suspended sentence.

She said: “The events leading up to [the crash] were really traumatic. And it’s still been traumatic after, so I’m not ready to talk about it yet.

“But what I can say is, obviously I went to (rehabilitation centre) The Priory. And I’ve made the decision, finally, that I see a therapist every week forever to deal with the traumatic events that led me up into that car. Because I’m very good at hiding things...”

Speaking to GMB hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Bacon, she said: “When I’m ready to talk about it, I will come on and talk about it because there are reasons why I got in that car… my mental state.”

She added: “I feel ashamed about it all and everything. Like I say, it was a traumatic build up to it. The reasons I’m still dealing with now.”

But she revealed she was optimistic about the new year as ‘22 is my favourite number, my birthday and I don’t know if you remember Deal Or No Deal, the main box was 22’.

Price also revealed she was joining in with Dry January.