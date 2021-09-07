‘I would never hurt her’: Katie Price’s fiancé Carl Woods breaks silence following her alleged assault
Katie Price’s fiancé Carl Woods has broken his silence two weeks after she was allegedly assaulted at her home.
The former glamour model, 43, required medical treatment after police were called to the property in the early hours of August 23.
Mother-of-five Katie later shared photos online showing her face badly bruised, but failed to name her attacker.
An unnamed man in his 30s was held on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour before being released on bail.
Taking to Instagram today, former Love Island star Carl, 32, insisted that he would “never hurt” Katie and vowed that “the truth will be told”.
“I have remained quiet until now due to the investigation being carried out by the police. However, I have found it so difficult to keep quiet on social media due to the speculation and shocking abuse that I have received.
“Anybody who thinks I hit Katie, you’re completely wrong and delusional and have no idea of the reality of this situation.”
He added: “I have never and never would do anything to hurt Katie. The truth will be told.”
Speaking to The Sun about her ordeal, Katie said: “I’m still all dazed. I’m devastated. I’ve told police I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened.”
A spokesperson for Essex Police said that their investigation is “ongoing”.
“We are in regular contact with the victim and are continuing to support her. The man arrested remains on conditional bail until September 20.”