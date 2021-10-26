Katy Perry has recorded a cover of The Beatles’ classic All You Need Is Love for a Christmas ad campaign.

Wearing a pink jumper, joggers and beanie hat with a red scarf, the pop star is seen performing her rendition of the 1967 song in the colourful All Together Now Gap advert.

(Gap/PA)

The singer, who recently celebrated her 37th birthday, has also released a recording of the song to benefit US charity Baby2Baby, with Gap donating $1 for every stream of the song on Spotify, up to $100,000 (around £72,500).

“Baby2Baby was founded by one of my dear friends, Kelly Sawyer. I’ve been involved with the organisation for a few years now,” said Perry, who is engaged to actor Orlando Bloom and gave birth to daughter Daisy in August 2020. “As a new mother, I now understand firsthand the huge responsibility to give your child everything they need, and Baby2Baby helps families who might not be able to do that.”

The California-born star says that appearing in a Gap campaign is a “kind of a full circle life moment.” She explained: “My first paying job at 16 was folding the fleece aisle at the Gap that still exists in Paseo Nuevo in Santa Barbara, California. Gap commercials have always been iconic, and all of my heroes have been in them, so it’s nice to keep checking off the bucket list.”

Currently in preparation for her Las Vegas residency starting on December 29, Perry said that for her, the festive season is all about family, and celebrations last three days.

“My parents cook on the 23rd, we rent a trolley to go look at Christmas lights throughout the city while drinking hot toddies and gluhwein, my brother-in-law and sister are in charge of the 24th, and I get the 25th. Of course, with Daisy, we plan on starting a couple of new traditions this year.”

A long-time fan of The Beatles, the singer said The White Album is her “absolute favourite” but All You Need Is Love, which was released as a standalone single, is “the definition of life, and what we are all looking for, especially during the holidays.”

Asked what she wants fans to glean from the campaign, she said: “I hope they take away what The Beatles have already said: All you need is love… and maybe some cosy clothes to be together with your family and friends again.”