16 December 2021

Keira Knightley reveals the moment her red carpet dress split to reveal all

By Tina Campbell
16 December 2021

Actress Keira Knightley has recalled the mortifying moment that her dress once split before a big red carpet event, resulting in an “amazing” wardrobe malfunction.

The Love Actually star, 36, had been due at the British Independent Film Awards when disaster struck.

“I was wearing a Hervé Léger dress, one of those bandage-y dresses,” she told People.

“I went to step out of the door and it split from the bottom to the top — my entire body was out. It was just full-on naked body. So it was a real moment of going, ‘I think that dress was a bit too small’.”

But there was one other issue that the Pirates of the Caribbean favourite had to contend with at the time, as she explained: “It was at a point where I was being followed around by many paparazzi. Luckily, I was in my flat, I was not out the front door, so nobody got a picture of the fact that this dress had split.

“Thank God it [didn’t] happen on the red carpet because it could have happened at any point that evening and I was incredibly fortunate that it happened when it did.”

And thankfully the story has a happy ending as she had a back-up dress so made it to the event with nobody being any the wiser - until now.

