Keira Knightley reveals the moment her red carpet dress split to reveal all
Actress Keira Knightley has recalled the mortifying moment that her dress once split before a big red carpet event, resulting in an “amazing” wardrobe malfunction.
The Love Actually star, 36, had been due at the British Independent Film Awards when disaster struck.
“I was wearing a Hervé Léger dress, one of those bandage-y dresses,” she told People.
“I went to step out of the door and it split from the bottom to the top — my entire body was out. It was just full-on naked body. So it was a real moment of going, ‘I think that dress was a bit too small’.”
But there was one other issue that the Pirates of the Caribbean favourite had to contend with at the time, as she explained: “It was at a point where I was being followed around by many paparazzi. Luckily, I was in my flat, I was not out the front door, so nobody got a picture of the fact that this dress had split.
“Thank God it [didn’t] happen on the red carpet because it could have happened at any point that evening and I was incredibly fortunate that it happened when it did.”
And thankfully the story has a happy ending as she had a back-up dress so made it to the event with nobody being any the wiser - until now.
