Kevin Hart gifts Nick Cannon a condom vending machine as he prepares to welcome eighth child
Kevin Hart had a little dig at Nick Cannon by gifting him a vending machine full of condoms after he confirmed that he is going to become a dad for the eighth time.
Sharing a picture on Instagram of him standing alongside the large present, which was plugged in and fully loaded, The Masked Singer host, 41, wrote: “Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums.”
Resharing the same image on his own social media, comedian Hart, 42, responded: “I see u got my gift @nickcannon ….GOTCHA B***H!!!!!! ….Now u don’t have an excuse because the condoms are free #PrankWars.”
Cannon is dad to 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, four-year-old Golden Sagon and one-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and seven-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.
The America’s Got Talent host confirmed earlier this month that he is now expecting a child with model and actress Bre Tiesi, 30.
He later issued an apology however, as the news came just weeks after he revealed that high five-month-old son Zen, whom he shared with model ex Alyssa Scott, had died of a rare brain tumour.
After news of Tiesi’s pregnancy broke, still grieving Scott wrote on social media: “It is painful having my son be apart [sic] of conversations that aren’t in alignment with his light and legacy. It isn’t something I chose for him or myself.”
Cannon reflected on the situation during an episode of his YouTube show, The Nick Cannon Show, vowing to “do better” in future.
