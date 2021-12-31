Khloe Kardashian shares cryptic social media post in wake of ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal
Khloe Kardashian has gone all cryptic in her latest social media posts as she vowed to go into the New Year with better clarity.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Kim Kardashian’s younger sister’s first post said: “People showed you who they were this year. Don’t go into 2022 confused.”
Her second post read: “There’s going to be very painful moments in your life that will change your entire world in a matter of minutes. Those moments will change YOU.
“Let them make you stronger, smarter, and kinder. But don’t you go and become someone your (sic) not. Cry. Scream if you have to. Then you straighten out that crown and keep it moving,” she added.
The Good American co-founder’s posts could be referencing her basketball player ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity lawsuit scandal with Maralee Nichols, which she has yet to comment on publicly.
Personal trainer Nichols has filed a petition claiming that she and the sports star had sex over his 30th birthday weekend — while he was still dating Kardashian — which resulted in a pregnancy.
Thompson admitted to sleeping with Nichols but has denied that he is the father of her newborn son, who was born on December 1.
Kardashian, 37, shares three-year-old daughter True with Thompson and has been open about her desire to give their child a sibling.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox