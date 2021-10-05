Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are said to have put their divorce on hold.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim, 40, filed for divorce from rapper Kanye, 44, in February.

On Friday however, they were spotted leaving Nobu Malibu together with onlookers saying they looked “very close”.

The rapper fanned the flames that a reconciliation was on the cards when he announced at a party for his new album Donda that Kim still loves him.

Seemingly confirming this, Kim wore a wedding dress and appeared to be “remarrying” him as part of a stunt for the new record - but is there more to it?

Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West in happier times (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

The couple wed at a lavish wedding in Italy in 2014 and share four children together - North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.

A source told Us Weekly to never say never: “Kanye wants to get back with Kim. [He] sees the two of them together and wants to make that a reality now.

“He has been trying to get back in her good graces again and it seems to be working.”

With another claiming that that the split appears to have “brought them closer together”.

“They’re having to spend more time together to talk about their kids and what’s best for them.

“Kim and Kanye are separated, but the divorce is not being rushed through.”

Adding to The Sun: “They are taking every day as it comes - and that has helped them rediscover their bond.”