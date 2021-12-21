It’s a good thing that red is the colour of the season as there’s sure to be a lot of it when Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson come face-to-face for the first time with her estranged husband Kanye West at her mother’s Christmas party.

The reality TV star, 41, is reported to have invited her new boyfriend to the annual festive bash after getting the go-ahead from delighted mum Kris Jenner.

However, it could be set to get mega awkward with her rapper ex, 44, also invited.

“[Kim’s] really excited about having him around and Kris is already obsessed with him,” a source told E! News.

“The whole family is a fan of Pete’s and would love to spend a holiday with him.

“There is a possibility they [Kim and Kanye] will both be there,” the source confirmed.

Kim filed for divorce from the Gold Digger hit-maker - with whom she shares four children - in February.

He has made no secret of his desire to reconcile and has reportedly failed to respond to her filing.

Last week, she took further steps by asking a court that she be declared legally single.

While it has now been reported that Kanye is single again after splitting from 22-year-old Instagram model Vinetria, Kim’s fledgling romance with Pete appears to be going from strength-to-strength.

The pair were spotted enjoying a cosy cinema date in Staten Island last week, and yesterday the 28-year-old comedian was photographed leaving the Four Seasons Hotel in Tribeca, where SKIMS guru Kim was staying.

Images shared by the Mail Online show the Saturday Night Live funny man on the phone and ignoring paparazzi as he left the hotel, but he flashed the biggest grin to the cameras before climbing into a waiting SUV.