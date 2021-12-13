Kim Kardashian livid as daughter North West gives live tour of family home on TikTok
Kim Kardashian was left furious after daughter North West walked in on her laying in bed while the youngster was giving a live TikTok tour of the family home.
It was kind of her own fault after reality TV star and avid social media user Kim, 41, launched a joint TikTok account two weeks ago with the eldest of her four children whom she shares with rapper ex Kanye West, 44.
In that time, Kim and North, eight, have amassed more than 2.1million followers on the platform and counting.
Going rogue on Sunday, North gave narration as she showed off the family’s plush California home decked out in Christmas decorations.
One room, which appeared to be her bedroom, was all-pink, which was in stark contrast to the rest of the muted tones of the house.
Bursting into the SKIMS mogul’s room, North gives a mischievous laugh as she declares: “Mom, I’m live!”
Seeming shocked, Kim responds: “No stop, you know you’re not allowed too.”
Realising that she is in serious trouble, North quickly says “Okay bye,” and signs off of the live feed.
But not before former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim is heard saying, “Is she really going live?” to an unknown female voice that answers, “I don’t know”.
