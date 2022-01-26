Kim Kardashian has shot down Kanye West’s claim that he stopped a second sex tape of her and Ray J from leaking.

Kardashian, 41, originally shot to fame after a sex tape featuring her and then-boyfriend Ray J was leaked in 2007.

The tape resulted in the launch of her family’s mega successful reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which ran for 20 seasons.

Earlier this week, West, 44, claimed in a new interview with Hollywood Unlocked that he had obtained a laptop with unreleased footage of Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend, which he had then prevented from being leaked.

Responding to his claims, a representative for Kardashian confirmed he had obtained a laptop, but denied the existence of any further sexually explicit footage, saying: “After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip.

“Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform,” the rep added to People.

In a video interview, West told how Kardashian had “cried” when he got the laptop.

Recalling the incident, he said: “I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night. I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning.

“She cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she seen it on the laptop? Because it represents how much she’s been used,” the Gold Digger hitmaker said.

He added: “It represents how much people didn’t love her, and they just saw her as a commodity.”

Last September, Ray J’s ex manager Wack 100 said on a podcast that he had “part two” of the infamous sex tape, but Kardashian’s lawyers were swift to step in and shoot his claim down, calling the existence of a second tape “unequivocally false”.

Even One Wish singer Ray J, 41, said at the time that the move by his former associate “ain‘t cool”.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West last February citing “irreconcilable differences”.

They share children North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

Relations between the two are currently at an all-time low, with West recently telling how he has had to call in other family members to mediate.