Kim Kardashian has requested to be declared legally single and for her maiden name to be restored, according to US reports.

The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 41, filed court documents requesting that a judge declare her legally single amid her and rapper Kanye West’s ongoing divorce, according to TMZ.

If granted, the SKIMS founder’s marital status would be settled immediately while other issues, such as custody of their four children and dividing any assets not covered by a prenuptial agreement, would still need to be sorted out at a later date,

It was also reported that Kim had requested her “maiden name be restored,” meaning she will be dropping ‘West’ from her name.

It’s sure to be a huge blow for Kanye, 44, who has made no secret of his desire to reconcile.

In fact, only the day before Kim’s filing, he changed the lyrics to his hit song Runaway during a concert, rapping: “I need you to run right back, baby, more specifically, Kimberly”.

After the cringe-worthy display that soon saw the word “Kimberly” trending on social media, a source reportedly told People: “Kim knows where Kanye’s head is when it comes to their marriage, but ignores it.

Adding that while Kim has ‘moved on, [she] knows it’s difficult for Kanye to deal with [that fact]’.

“She isn’t surprised that he pleads in public for her to run back to him. She is just trying to be respectful about it.”

Kim originally filed for divorce in February and has been linked to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, 28, since October.