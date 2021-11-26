Kim Kardashian joins TikTok opening joint account with daughter North West
Kim Kardashian and daughter North West have created a joint TikTok account.
The mother-daughter duo began posting under the handle @KimAndNorth on Thursday and gave fans an insight into their Thanksgiving celebrations.
Their follower numbers soon began to shoot up, bolstered further when the SKIMS mogal, 41, posted about it on her Instagram.
Kim and eight-year-old North - whoses father is rapper Kanye West - look like they are having lots of fun in their videos, which include them enjoying a spa day, driving a golf cart and swaying together with the music Adele’s Easy on Me playing in the background.
This is social media fan Kim’s first TikTok account, but other members of her famous family are already on the platform.
Older sister Kourtney Kardashian holds a joint account with her nine-year-old daughter Penelope.
North is Kim’s eldest child. She is also mother to five-year-old Saint, three-year-old Chicago and two-year-old Psalm.
