Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are reportedly ‘just friends’ after being photographed holding hands
Kim Kardashian and Pete Pete Davidson are said to be “just friends” after being photographed holding hands at a California theme park.
The SKIMS mogul, 41, and Saturday Night Live star, 27, set tongues wagging after they enjoyed a night out together at Knott’s Scary Farm on Friday.
They were joined for the outing by Kim’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and her new fiancé Travis Barker, 45.
However an insider insists that despite Kim and Pete’s tactile appearance, it’s just a case of mates “hanging out”.
The source told People: “They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time.
“It’s just friends hanging out.”
It follows Kim and Pete sharing an onscreen kiss during a sketch for SNL which the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently hosted for the first time.
