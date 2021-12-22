Kim Kardashian ‘surprised’ at Kanye West’s reunion overtures, as Pete Davidson relationship ‘heats up’
Kim Kardashian has been surprised by estranged husband Kanye West’s attempts to publicly win her back as her relationship with Pete Davidson goes from strength-to-strength, according to US reports.
The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 41, filed for divorce from the rapper, 44, in February after six years of marriage.
While she will always have a connection with him as they share four children together, when it comes to a romantic relationship in her mind she’s done.
So why he keeps telling the world that he wants her back via ranting messages on social media and changed song lyrics at concerts is beyond her.
“Kim knows Kanye is a good person and [she] respects him. She was surprised by his comments about wanting to get back together,” a source told the latest issue of Us Weekly.
The SKIMS businesswoman clearly felt that she needed to drum the message home harder by asking a court last week to declare her legally single after the Gold Digger hit-maker had failed to acknowledge her divorce request.
You would think the whole situation must make things incredible awkward for her new love interest Pete Davidson, 28, but the Saturday Night Live star ‘is not worried about Kanye’, the source told the publication.
Adding: “He’s very laid-back and understanding. Pete’s mom really likes Kim and thinks she’s very sweet. Kim and Pete are still having fun, but things are really heating up.”
