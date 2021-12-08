Kim Kardashian gives shout-out to estranged husband Kanye West as she collects Fashion Icon gong at People’s Choice Awards
Kim Kardashian gave a shout out to estranged husband Kanye West as she was presented with The Fashion Icon award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.
The SKIMS mogal, 41, may have filed for divorce from the rapper, 44, in February, but she still chose to share her big moment with him as she took to the stage in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday.
“I am honestly so humbled to be here. I mean, I started off as a closet organizer and a stylist. So the fact that I am winning a Fashion Icon Award, it’s like a pinch-me moment,” the one-time personal stylist and assistant to Paris Hilton told the star-studded audience.
She thanked several designers for supporting her including Zac Posen, Riccardo Tisci and Oliver Rousteing, saying that they had “really believed” in her, but were “probably talked into it by getting a call from Kanye”.
“Thank you to Kanye for really introducing me to the fashion world. And I fell in love with fashion, and I’m so inspired by so many people,” she continued.
“But again, this is like a dream that I get to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and just try new things - you know, take a risk,” she added.
The newly crowned fashion icon opted for an all-black ensemble from Balenciaga including a fitted dress that featured a mock turtleneck and gloved sleeves.
The mother-of-four accessorised her look with statement sunglassed and large bejeweled earrings.
