Kimberley Walsh ‘broken hearted’ as she pays tribute to Sarah Harding
Singer Kimberley Walsh has paid tribute to friend and former Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding following her death from breast cancer at the age of 39.
Kimberley, also 39, said her “heart is broken,” in an emotional post on Instagram.
Taking to the social media platform, she wrote: “Beautiful Sarah this hurts so bad. To wake up and know that you are really gone is too much to bear.
“Hearing your infectious chuckle was one of my favourite things in the world. Your fire burned so bright and you loved, lived and laughed so hard.
“Sending love and strength to everyone who is grieving today. My heart is broken.”
She also shared a series of snaps of her and Sarah capturing their close bond over the years,
Kimberley’s words follow tributes from fellow Girls Aloud band members Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts.
Fourth member Cheryl Tweedy has yet to break her silence after Sarah’s mother revealed the star’s passing yesterday following a public cancer battle.