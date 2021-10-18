Kourtney Kardashian engaged to Travis Barker
Congratulations are in order as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged.
The Blink-182 drumme, 45, got down on one knee at a romantic beach setting at the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, California.
Surrounded by an elaborate rose floral arrangement and candles, he asked the reality TV star, 42, to star be his wife and she of course said ‘Yes!’
Sharing pictures and video from the special moment, Kourtney declared Travis her “forever,” a sentiment he echoed in the comments section.
The couple only went Instagram official in February, but have reportedly been friends for a while.
This marks the first engagement for the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star, who shares children Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.
Travis however was previously married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. He shares step-daughter Atiana, 22, son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, with Shanna.
Landon was among the first to offer his best wishes, writing on Instagram Stories: “Congratulations @kourtneykardash and @travisbarker I’m so happy for you guys love you guys so much!”
Sending her congratulations on Twitter, Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian, 40, declared “KRAVIS FOREVER!” alongside a slow motion clip of the couple kissing.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox