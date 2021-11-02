‘We’re marrying’: Kristen Stewart confirms she is engaged to Dylan Meyer
Kristen Stewart has confirmed that she is engaged after her girlfriend put a ring on it.
The Spencer actress, 34, revealed her delight after screenwriter girlfriend Dylan Meyer popped the question while a guest on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.
She said: “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”
The couple have been together for two years, but Kristen has known for a while that Dylan is “the one,” previously saying on the same show how she had wanted to get hitched after just three months of dating.
Speaking to Howard Stern in 2019, she said: “I want to be, like, sort of somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast.
“I can’t say right now because she will find out. I have a couple plans that are just the coolest things to do. I’m really impulsive. I don’t know when it’s going to be.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox