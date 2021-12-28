28 December 2021

Kristin Davis ‘didn’t think twice’ about returning for Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That

By Tina Campbell
28 December 2021

Kristin Davis has said that she jumped at the chance to play her Sex And The City character on TV again.

The actress, 56, reprises character Charlotte Goldenblatt in HBO Max’s reboot And Just Like That and couldn’t be happier about it.

“I didn’t think twice,” she said in a new interview with the streamer.

“You know me, I’m always happy to come back,” she added, admitting that some tears were shed during the first read-through as she reunited with original co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon, who play Carrie Bradshaw and Miranda Hobbes respectively.

One person who is noticably absent from the new series is Kim Catrall, who portrayed Samantha Jones and has vowed that she is “done” with the character after reportedly falling out with Parker.

Asked by Sunday Times Style if it was weird being on set without Catrall, Davis replied “Not really, no.”

She then reportedly laughed nervously before adding: “We haven’t been together in a long time.”

