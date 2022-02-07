Kylie Jenner is officially a mother-of-two after she confirmed that she has given birth to a baby boy.

The makeup entrepreneur, 24, shared in an Instagram post with her 308m followers that she welcomed her second child with rapper Travis Scott, 30, on February 2.

Uploading a black and white photo showing their four-year-old daughter Stormi holding the new tot’s hand, Kylie captioned the snap “2/2/22” along with a blue heart emoji as a nod to the gender.

While she has yet to reveal her new addition’s name, a cryptic comment on the post made by her mother Kris Jenner, 66, had some wondering.

“ANGEL PIE” the Kardashian/Jenner matriach wrote.

“Is that the name?” queried one fan.

“Angelus” guessed a second.

As a third pointed out Kylie’s older sister Kim Kardashian, 41, replied with an angel emoji.

Kris Jenner’s cryptic comment on the post had some wondering if it was a hint about the new baby’s name (Instagram/Kylie Jenner)

Kylie and Travis first started dating in 2017 with Stormi arriving the following year.

They reportedly split in 2019 but were said to have rekindled their romance shortly after.

Whereas Kylie kept her first pregnancy on the down-low until after she had given birth, this time around was different.

After announcing that they were expecting their second child together in a 90-second video shared to Instagram in September, Kylie gave fans several glimpses of her growing bump as the pregnancy progressed.

She also shared pictures from her lavish giraffe-themed baby shower last month.

Proud father Travis – real name Jacques Bermon Webster II – simply replied to his partner’s birth announcement with a string of love heart emojis.

He has been keeping a relatively low profile since 10 people were killed and hundreds of others injured during a crowd crush at his Astroworld festival last November.

Travis is facing billions of dollars in lawsuits over the controversial concert, for which his lawyers have claimed he has “no legal responsibility”.

He has also seen a number of big money deals with brands such as Dior and Minecraft pulled in the wake of the tragedy.