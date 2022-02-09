Lady Gaga has classily side-stepped talk of being snubbed by the Oscars by instead choosing to congratulate her long-time hairstylist for his nomination

The singer and actress, 35, was widely expected to receive a nomination for her performance in House of Gucci when the shortlist was announced yesterday as she had been recognised by every other major awards body.

However, Gaga and the movie as a whole were snubbed, with Ridley Scott’s crime drama only receiving one nomination for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock, and Aspiras.

While many voiced their outrage on behalf of the Born That Way hit-maker, Gaga decided to take the high road, telling her 51.4m million Instagram followers: “I could not be happier for a man I call my brother, who I’ve worked with for the last 15 years, @fredericaspiras, for his nomination in Makeup & Hairstyling for House of Gucci.

“Frederic was magical, precise, and dedicated months leading up to shoot and during filming. He prepared dozens of wigs for months and months, and did at least a year of preparation.

“He’s a living genius and Freddie, we are all so grateful to just even be near your talent, creativity and generosity of spirit.

“You continue to show your artistic DNA, your plan, your vision, and your deep connection to your family that drives you to excellence at all times. I love you, I’m rooting for you.”

In a nod to her peers, she added: “And to all the nominees this year, congratulations on all your hard work, dedication, your nomination and YOUR magic—you all deserve major recognition for what was a truly beautiful landscape of performances and accomplishments this past year.

“Your dedication during Covid, your huge hearts, and your ability to tell amazing stories is a gift to the whole world during what is for many a very hard time. Congratulations my friends. Bravo!” She signed off.