Lady Gaga has shared the moment she told Tony Bennett that their latest collaboration has been recognised with six Grammy Award nominations.

Following 2014’s Cheek to Cheek, they teamed up once again on album Love for Sale featuring their renditions of various jazz standards by American composer Cole Porter.

Among the categories that they have been nominated in are Album of the Year and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

Taking to Instagram, the 36-year-old was clearly overcome with emotion as she told of her “shock” and delight at being able to share the news with Bennett, 95, who has Alzheimer’s.

In a lengthy caption, she wrote: “I am stunned and shocked and beyond grateful. I don’t know what to say. I just keep crying and am utterly speechless. This means so much to me, @itstonybennett, the Bennetts, my family, jazz music and the great Cole Porter who wrote all these timeless classics.

“I’ll never forget today and congratulating Tony on his six nominations. I’ll never forget that today he could track every word I was saying and understood the world was celebrating him and celebrating jazz - a genre that embodies the joy, abundance and imagination of Black music throughout history.”

“Thank you to all the Grammy voters for recognising me and Tony’s dedication to jazz music and for also recognising it in major categories where this music is not often nominated.”

Crediting Bennett as the inspiration for the record, The House of Gucci star continued: “This album happened because it was Tony’s idea and I made him a promise that we would make it and we did. At 95-year’s-old, he has more nominations than ever, I’m so honoured to be his companion in music and his friend.

“Thank you to the public for loving us, we surely love each other, and you. Believe in love and partnership, even with 60 years between us, and Alzheimer’s, there is nothing like the magic of music. I love you Tony, and the world loves you too. How could they not?”

The 2022 Grammy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on January 31.