Lady Gaga commands attention in head-to-toe Gucci at star-studded House of Gucci premiere in London
Lady Gaga made sure that all eyes were on her as she hit the red carpet for the star-studded London premiere of her new movie, House Of Gucci.
The songstress-turned-actress, 35, dazzled as she stepped out in head-to-toe Gucci in a purple dress featuring long, billowing sleeves.
The frock’s daring thigh-split gave ample exposure to her black knee-high fishnet stockings and towering boots.
She accessorised the look with sheer gloves and silver jewellery.
Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s crime biopic.
Joining her at the event at Odeon Leicester Square were co-stars Jared Letto - who sported a velvet turquoise suit - Adam Driver and Salma Hayek.
House Of Gucci opens in US movie theaters on November 24 and in UK cinemas on November 26.
