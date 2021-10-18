Lance Bass shares first photos of twins Violet Betty and James Alexander
Former *NSYNC star Lance Bass has given fans an insight into his first week as a new father.
The Bye Bye Bye hit-maker, 42, took to Instagram to share a series of photos of newborn twins Violet Betty and Alexander James, writing: "Haven't slept much in 5 days and I'm covered in ick but I've never been so happy! Now there are four of us in this house that wear diapers (hint: it's not me or @michaelturchinart.”
Lance and husband Michael Turchin confirmed last week that they had welcomed their children into the world via surrogate.
Uploading photos of the twins’ birth certificates, which included stamps of their tiny footprints, on social media, Lance excitedly told his followers: “The baby dragons have arrived!!”
Opting for five red heart emojis, he added: “I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!”
