Leonardo DiCaprio uncomfortable with Meryl Streep’s nude scene in Don’t Look Up
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly had a “problem” with co-star Meryl Streep’s nude scene in new movie Don’t Look Up.
Director Adam McKay, claimed that the issue stemmed from DiCaprio, 47, viewing the 72-year-old multiple Oscar-winner as “film royalty” and “a special figure in the history of film”.
In the Netflix produced flick, the veteran actress plays the role of President Janie Orlean and in one scene her character is briefly shown nude from behind.
Speaking to The Guardian, McKay, 53, explained: “He said something to me like: ‘Do you really need to show that?’ And I was like: ‘It’s President Orlean; it’s not Meryl Streep.’ But she didn’t even blink. She didn’t even bring it up. She is fearless.”
DiCaprio has spoken openly about his adoration for Streep while promoting the feature, telling Access that the star-studded cast, which also includes Jennifer Lawrence and Jonah Hill, were “on their toes when Meryl walked in, as we should be” in reverence of her work.
“Look, you get to work with the greatest living actor in the world, everyone’s on their toes, everyone’s prepared, and we’re just trying to keep up with her,” he added.
This is the second time that DiCaprio has appeared on film with Streep. The first time was in the 1996 movie Marvin’s Room, where she played the mother of his character.
