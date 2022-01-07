Leonardo DiCaprio has a newly discovered tropical tree named after him
Putting the “wood” in Hollywood, actor Leonardo DiCaprio has had a tree named after him.
Scientists at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, said that they wanted to honour the Great Gatsby star, 47, for his help in petitioning against logging in Cameroon last year.
The Hollywood favourite is also a keen environmental activist and teamed up with conservation organisation Re:wild, to get a logging concession in the Ebo Forest revoked in February 2020.
The 13ft (4 metre) tree, called Uvariopsis dicaprio, was found in the same rainforest that Dicaprio was campaigning to save and is the first plant species to be officially named in 2022.
In a statement, Martin Cheek, senior researcher in RBG Kew’s Africa team. said: “We very much appreciated the support Leo gave us in campaigning to protect Ebo last year so it seemed fitting to honour him in this way, naming a species unique only to this forest, after him.”
