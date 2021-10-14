Black Panther 2: Letitia Wright denies expressing anti Covid-19 vaccination views while on set
Letitia Wright has denied claims that she expressed anti-vax views on the set of Black Panther 2.
The actress, 27, is currently filming Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in which she reprises the role of Shuri.
The Hollywood Reporter included her name in an article about the debate surrounding Covid-19 vaccinations in Hollywood.
The publication cited an unnamed source, who claimed she “espoused” anti-vax views while on set.
It also referenced an anti-vaccination video she shared last December on her Twitter account disputing the safety and effectiveness of a potential Covid-19 jab, as well as the safety of vaccines in general.
Taking to Instagram, she uploaded an image featuring a Bible verse that read: “Weapons made to attack you won’t be successful; words spoken against you won’t hurt at all.”
In a caption alongside it, she told her two million followers: “It saddens me to have to address the reports published by The Hollywood Reporter on 6 October 2021,”
“The report spoke about my conduct on the set of Black Panther 2. I honestly assert that this was completely untrue.”
“Anyone who knows me or has worked with me, knows that I work incredibly hard at my craft & my main focus is always to do work that’s impactful and inspiring. That has been & will continue to be my only focus.
Quoting a further Bible verse, she said she would “continue to hold onto God’s hands, and onto the scripture of Isaiah 54:17”.
