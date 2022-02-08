Liam Neeson ‘fell in love’ with mystery woman while filming in Australia, but ‘she was taken’
Liam Neeson has revealed that he found love again 13 years after becoming a widow, but that they were unable to be together as she was “taken”.
The Northern Irish actor, 69, spent several months in Australia back in 2020 filming action movie Blacklight, which was released in January 2022.
It was during this time that he found himself falling for someone who was unavailable.
Speaking to Sunrise hosts David Koch and Natalie Barr on Monday, Neeson said: “I loved Melbourne. I loved our Australian crew, they are fantastic workers.
“Every department was superb. They were their own people, do you know what I mean? They had a great sense of humour.
Adding: “I made a couple of pals, I fell in love, but she was taken.”
The hosts said that they were “intrigued” by the admission and launched an appeal to try and locate the mystery woman who had left such an impression on the Love Actually star.
Neeson has been single since his actress wife, Natasha Richardson, died at the age of 45 after sustaining a head injury from a skiing accident in 2009.
The couple had been married since 1994 and shared two sons, Micheál and Daniel.
