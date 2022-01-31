Lily Collins has paid tribute to her famous musician dad Phil on his 71st birthday, telling him “I will always need you”.

The actress, 32, shared an adorable throwback snap on Instagram for the big day, showing her as a little baby perched on the Another Day In Paradise hit-maker’s shoulders.

“Happy birthday, Dad. I may no longer fit in your arms or sit comfortably on your shoulders but you continue to hug me tightly when I need it most,” she wrote alongside it.

“We may not get to spend time together that often but when we are face to face, you really do see me. You may not always believe it but please trust me when I say, no matter how old I get or what life may bring, I will always need you.

“Whether I’m proudly watching you up on stage, laughing at home together playing trivial pursuit, I’m forever grateful for the moments and memories we share. Especially the ones I now cherish as an adult myself.

“Thank you for inspiring me and supporting the woman I am today. I love you to the moon and back again…,” she concluded.

Lily is the youngest of father-of-five Phil’s children, though the only one from his marriage to second wife Jill Tavelman, 65.

She recently gave another insight into life growing up with the Genesis drummer, when she revealed run-ins with the British Royal Family.

Not only did she once throw a toy telephone at Prince Charles’ head as a toddler, she presented some flowers to the late Princess Diana, which she then swiftly attempted to snatch back.

Elsewhere, her hit Netflix show Emily In Paris was recently renewed for seasons three and four.