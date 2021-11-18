Litte Mix star Perrie Edwards shows off bikini body - and new baby - as she enjoys first family holiday
Perrie Edwards has given fans a glimpse into her exotic family getaway including some impressive bikini snaps.
The Little Mix singer, 28, is currently on holiday in Dubai with footballer partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, also 28, and their newborn baby boy Axel.
Sharing several pictures on Instagram, including close-ups of her son, the Wings hit-maker captioned the post: “Some wholesome holiday content.”
In her Stories, she also revealed that she had taken her mother Debbie to help with childcare.
“Top tip, take your mammy on holiday to play nanny,” she wrote alongside a video of herself soaking up the sun in a green bikini.
The posts got the seal of approval from bandmate Leigh Anne Pinnock, 30, who commented: “You are positively glowing my darling,” followed by a heart eyes and fire emoji.
Perrie welcomed her first child with Alex on August 21 and announced his birth a day later alongside a black and white photo of part of his face and hand.
“Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21,” she captioned the photo.
