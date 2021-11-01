Little Mix confirm that they had ‘educational’ chat with Jesy Nelson about blackfishing
Little Mix have confirmed that they DID speak to Jesy Nelson about blackfishing.
The former member recently faced a backlash following the release of the video for her debut solo single Boyz aftert she was accused of blackfishing - when someone tries to emulate the appearance of being black or mixed-race for personal gain.
Jesy, 30, denied the allegations.
During a new interview with The Sunday Telegraph however, Little Mix confirmed that they had words with her in the past about blackfishing.
Jade Thirlwall, 28, noted that while she didn’t want to comment on the Boyz music video “or be critical,” she did want to set the record straight on reports that they spoke with Jesy about blackfishing before her departure from the band last year.
“One thing we will clarify regarding the blackfishing situation is that Jesy was approached by the group in a very friendly, educational manner,” Jade explained.
She said that the Wings hit-makers “don’t really want to dwell” on the supposed fall-out “because we have so much to celebrate as a three”.
Adding: “We’ve dealt with it in the best way that we know how, and got each other through it.”
Jesy confirmed during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show that she and the remaining members of Little Mix, which also includes Perrie Edwards, 28, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 30, “are not talking anymore”.
A sitution that she said was “sad”.
