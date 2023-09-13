London O2 Sugababes last-minute tickets, timing and probable setlist

London's O2 Arena is set to host the Sugababes on September 15th for a one-night-only concert. Siobhán Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan will be performing their first headline show at the venue. The trio anticipate it being their "biggest show ever." Doors open at 6.30pm with the event typically concluding by 11pm. The supporting act is Mercury Prize nominee, DJ Shygirl. Last-minute tickets may be available through AXS and Ticketmaster. The Underground service from North Greenwich will continue running until after midnight.

During Birmingham Heritage Week, numerous heritage sites, both ancient and modern, are open to the public, many without charge. The event, which extends until 17th September 2023, honours the city's architectural and cultural legacy. However, not all sites are open throughout the duration, so it's advisable to check and book in advance. Over 200 events are happening citywide. More information can be found on the Birmingham Heritage Week website. Included are 24 extraordinary Birmingham buildings, open to the public for free.

The Mid Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon or Mooncake Festival, is a traditional Chinese holiday celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month. Birmingham will host a large-scale celebration, similar to Chinese New Year, on 1st October at The Birmingham Conference & Events Centre. Activities include a Lion Dance, traditional Chinese music and dance, face painting, lantern making, and workshops on cultural dance and Chinese calligraphy. The Harvest Moon, central to the festival, will be visible on 29th September. Tickets are priced at £2 and available on Eventbrite.

Rock band Muse is set to play at Manchester's AO Arena for their 'Will of the People' tour, marking their ninth studio album. The album soared to number one on the UK album charts after its release, selling over 50,000 copies in the first week. This gig will be the second of four UK and Ireland performances by the trio this autumn. Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster, with rock duo Nova Twins as the supporting act. Muse formed in 1994 and have sold over 30 million albums worldwide.

Shania Twain is set to perform at London's O2 Arena on Saturday and Sunday. As part of her Queen Of Me tour, she will also perform in Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds. Doors for both shows will open at 6.30pm. Support act timings are yet to be confirmed. Few tickets for the shows are still available through AXS, the O2 Arena's official ticket partner. Shania Twain will be supported by country rapper Breland across her two London Arena shows. Fans can catch Jubilee services running until after midnight after the concerts.

Londoners seeking a 'rage room' experience can find several options on the outskirts of the city. While there are no current rage rooms in the city, neighbouring counties Essex and Kent house spaces where individuals can pay to smash objects for fun. The closest locations include Rage Cage in Braintree, Urban Xtreme in Colchester, and Rage Out in Maidstone, all accessible via train journeys from the capital. While former London-based rage rooms Wreck Room and Rampage Rage Room are not currently accepting bookings, these alternatives offer an outlet for those needing to de-stress.

Davis Cup week begins in Manchester with Andy Murray, previous Wimbledon and Olympic champion, making his return to the British line-up after missing out on Great Britain's 3-1 win over Colombia in February. The squad includes Jack Draper, Neal Skupski, Dan Evans, and Cam Norrie. This is the fifth time in ten years Great Britain will play at home in this tournament. The matches will consist of a round robin format, with the top two teams progressing to the Knock-Out Final 8 competition.

The former Arches venue in Glasgow is to host regular club nights for the first time in eight years, thanks to the group behind FLY Open Air Festival, Watchtower Group. The series of nine dance music events, called New World, comes after the venue has been used for street food and corporate events since its closure in 2015. Watchtower Founder, Tom Ketley, stated that the project holds huge cultural significance for music in Glasgow and beyond, expecting it to provide job opportunities, boost the local economy, and offer a music space for the new generation. The New World series begins 21st October.

Glasgow's vibrant music scene, renowned for producing exceptional bands, is highlighted in this article. Famous venues like The Barrowlands and Glasgow Hydro often host these bands. This article examines the most popular Glasgow bands on Spotify, comparing their monthly listener figures. Glasgow locals have their favourite bands, and this list represents what they're currently enjoying on Spotify.

The BBC Proms 2023 season is concluding this week after nearly two months of musical celebrations at the Royal Albert Hall. The ultimate evening of classical music, featuring cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason and soprano Lise Davidsen, will be this Saturday. Doors open at 5.30pm and the programme begins at 7pm. Last minute tickets may be available on the day. The event will be broadcast live on BBC Two from 7pm and can be viewed on iPlayer afterwards. The final night is anticipated to finish around 10.20pm.