Birmingham-born Love Island star Liberty Poole, known for her stylish looks, has created a successful career as a model and podcaster. Poole has appeared on Love Island and Dancing on Ice and has become a brand ambassador for InTheStyle, Skinny Tan, and Boux Avenue. She has also started a podcast and a mini IGTV series. Recently, Poole has shared several Barbie-themed outfits in sync with Birmingham hosting Barbie-themed events. The eight outfits she shared range from beachwear and red carpet glamour to more casual looks, all celebrating feminine pink hues, body positivity and self-love.

Following his brother Sam's two sold-out shows at St James Park, North Shields singer-songwriter Liam Fender released his first EP on 28 July. He has already performed to a packed Riverside in Newcastle in 2022 and plans to create an album in the future. The Fender brothers are well-known in the North East music scene. Liam ensures the link remains as their careers progress. His new EP sets up listeners for more music to come. He is grateful for the chance to make the kind of music he enjoys and hopes people derive as much pleasure from it as he did in creating it.

In romantic relationships, likeness was the key for American rockstar Bruce Springsteen, who found enduring love with his wife and bandmate Patti Scialfa, also from New Jersey. Both share Irish and Italian ancestry and a passion for music. The pair first met in a New Jersey bar in 1980, and despite initial advice to avoid the gig circuit, Scialfa joined Springsteen's E Street Band in 1984. After remedying a deteriorating marriage, Springsteen and Scialfa married in 1991 and started a family, maintaining strong professional and personal boundaries. They continue to delight fans with on-stage magic.

Carol Vorderman, the former Countdown star, is reportedly making a major shift from ITV to join a prime time BBC show, 'Have I Got News For You'. The satirical panel talk show, on screens since the 1990s, changes its host every episode, presenting a variety of comedians, actors, and politicians. This week's show will be hosted by journalist Steph McGovern, with Vorderman and comedian Nabil Abdulrashid appearing as panellists. Vorderman announced her BBC appearance on an Instagram post to her 352,000 followers.

Peaky Blinders star, Cillian Murphy, credits his wife, Yvonne McGuinness, for keeping him grounded despite his fame. The couple, who met in 1996, lead a quiet life in Dublin, choosing to raise their two sons close to their Irish roots. McGuinness, an artist, has been a supportive partner and mother while Murphy was filming for six seasons of Peaky Blinders in Liverpool. Murphy rejects the idea of fame being a goal, preferring to focus on improving his craft. His latest feature film, Oppenheimer, is set to release on 21 July 2023.

Nicola McLean, a past participant of 'I'm A Celebrity', has suggested that TV presenter Carol Vorderman has undergone cosmetic surgery to enhance her figure. McLean praised Vorderman's physique, but speculated that such a look cannot be achieved naturally. Vorderman, who is participating in 'I'm A Celebrity... South Africa', has previously denied having surgery and attributes her toned figure to regular workouts and intermittent fasting. She has also recently participated in a juice retreat, where she claimed to have dropped a dress size. Despite these fitness efforts, viewers have suggested a possible feud among the celebrities on the show.

The 30-year old award-winning singer, Sam Smith, provoked controversy with a 'satanic' themed performance at the Grammy Awards. Smith and German singer Kim Petras sang their award-winning song 'Unholy' decked out in red latex, surrounded by fire and whips, leading to backlash from viewers and US conservatives. Smith's religious beliefs are unclear, despite previous references to rejecting religion. The Church of Satan also remained unimpressed by the performance, describing it as "alright" and "nothing particularly special". Smith and Petras have yet to respond to the controversy.

Manchester teenager Myles Dickinson, the youngest ever Dragons' Den contestant, won investment for his custom metal credit card business, Haze. The 19-year-old impressed with his pitch, revealing he's the grandson of TV presenter David Dickinson. After an intense competition, Dickinson chose investment from Steven Bartlett, a social media and marketing expert. Dickinson founded Haze in 2021 while studying at university but dropped out to focus on the business, which is now in a strong position.

Renowned chef Tom Kerridge is set to depart from the Bull and Bear at Gary Neville's Stock Exchange Hotel in the new year. In a joint video statement, Kerridge expressed his intention to focus on his award-winning London eateries, asserting that there was no dispute leading to the split. He confirmed that all staff have been offered other roles within the company, and Head Chef Connor Black is heading back to Australia. Neville thanked Kerridge for his support over the past three years, and the Schofield brothers recently launched a new cocktail bar called Sterling at the hotel.