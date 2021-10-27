Mac Miller death: Man accused of supplying musician drugs that contributed to overdose makes guilty plea deal
A man has pleaded guilty to supplying drugs that contributed to the death of musician Mac Miller.
Stephen Walter is one of three men charged in relation to Miller’s death, along with Cameron James Pettit and Ryan Michael Reavis.
According to court documents, Walter admitted originally providing fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills to Reavis, who delivered them to Pettit, who ultimately sold them to Miller on September 5, 2018.
Weekend hit-maker Miller - who dated pop star Ariana Grande - was discovered dead at the age of 26 two days later on September 5.
A coroner determined that his death was the result of an accidental drug overdose from a combination of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.
The three men were indicted on charges of conspiracy and distribution of drugs resulting in death in 2019.
According to Rolling Stone, Walter’s plea deal will see his grand jury indictment of the more serious charges of fentanyl distribution resulting in death and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance resulting in death will be waived.
Instead, Walter will be charged with a single count of fentanyl distribution and has agreed to serve a 17-year prison sentence.
A judge will now have to decide whether or not to accept or reject the plea.
In a statement provided to Los Angeles federal court, Walter said: “I am pleading guilty because I am guilty of the charge and wish to take advantage of the promises set forth in this agreement.”
