Machine Gun Kelly reveals he stabbed himself trying to look ‘cool’ in front of girlfriend Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly has recounted how he once stabbed himself in front of girlfriend Megan Fox in an attempt to impress her
The eccentric 31-year-old musician made the bonkers admission while appearing as a guest on NBC’s The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon.
Explaining that he had been gifted the blade by a friend moments before the incident happened, he said: “I threw it up and it stuck in my hand.
“You know how you throw it up and you’re supposed to catch it. I looked at her and I was like, ‘check this out’.”
Adding: “I was like, ‘Yo, I need stitches real quick.’”
He even showed off a scar on his hand to the stunned-looking host who confirmed he could see it.
MKG - real name Colson Baker - and the Transformers actress, 35, have been dating since last year.
