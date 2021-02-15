Machine Gun Kelly 'wears girlfriend Megan Fox's blood around his neck'

By US Newsroom
11:43am, Mon 15 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Machine Gun Kelly appears to have taken the Valentine’s Day sentiment to heart.

He shared a photo of him and girlfriend Megan Fox on Instagram, along with a close-up of a necklace that appears to contain a drop of blood within it.

Sign up to our newsletter

“i wear your blood around my neck,” he wrote in a caption. “my bloody valentine.”

Fox meanwhile posted a tribute to her “unusually handsome boy” as well, using descriptions like “magical and haunted” and “ethereal and dangerous” and writing, “the journey will likely be perilous but there is no destination without him.”

Her post was accompanied with a slideshow of loved-up pictures of the couple.

UK

Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly

Valentine