Machine Gun Kelly 'wears girlfriend Megan Fox's blood around his neck'
11:43am, Mon 15 Feb 2021
Machine Gun Kelly appears to have taken the Valentine’s Day sentiment to heart.
He shared a photo of him and girlfriend Megan Fox on Instagram, along with a close-up of a necklace that appears to contain a drop of blood within it.
“i wear your blood around my neck,” he wrote in a caption. “my bloody valentine.”
Fox meanwhile posted a tribute to her “unusually handsome boy” as well, using descriptions like “magical and haunted” and “ethereal and dangerous” and writing, “the journey will likely be perilous but there is no destination without him.”
Her post was accompanied with a slideshow of loved-up pictures of the couple.