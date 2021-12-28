Madonna calls out rapper Tory Lanez over ‘illegal usage’ of her hit ‘Get Into The Groove’
Madonna has issued a warning to controversial rapper Tory Lanez about allegedly ripping off one of her songs.
The Material Girl singer, 63, commented on one of his recent Instagram posts after apparently trying to reach out to him privately.
“Read your messages for illegal usage of my song ‘Get into the Groove’!” she wrote from her verified Instagram account.
She appeared to be referring to Lanez’s song Pluto’s Last Comment, from his latest LP Alone At The Prom, which seems to interpolate Madonna’s 1985 hit.
Lanez has yet to comment on the matter and it is unclear at this stage if Madonna intends to take legal action.
He is already in trouble with the law after being told last month that he won’t be offered a plea deal in a felony case for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion.
Lanez allegedly shouted “dance, b****” before shooting the WAP hit-maker in the foot when they got into an argument after attending a pool party held by Kylie Jenner on July 12, 2020.
He is due back in court on January 13. If found guilty, he could face up to 22 years in prison.
Since the incident, Lanez has maintained his innocence via social media and lyrics on his album Daystar.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox