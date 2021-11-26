Madonna hits back at Instagram after they took down photos showing her nipples
Madonna has voiced her outrage at Instagram removing a racy photo shoot which included shots of her nipples.
Sharing censored versions of the same images, she wrote: “I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification.
“The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed.”
Instagram’s stance on not showing nipples on their platform is neither a secret or something new, however the Material Girl singer, 63, still wanted to vent her displeasure.
She said: “It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualised. The nipple that nourishes the baby.”
She finished off the post by taking aim at America’s Thanksgiving traditions which she branded as “lies,” writing: “Perfectly timed with the lie we have been raised to believe about the pilgrims peacefully breaking bread with the Native American Indians when they landed on Plymouth Rock! God Bless America.”
