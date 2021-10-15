Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon says her mother’s a ‘control freak’
Lourdes Leon has lifted the lid on what it was like to be raised by Madonna.
Speaking to actor Debi Mazar for Interview, the 25-year-old model said how much she values her independence describing her Material Girl singer mother, 63, as “such a control freak”.
She explained: “She has controlled me my whole life. I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated.”
Lourdes is the oldest of Madonna’s brood that also includes Rocco Ritchie and adopted children David Banda, Mercy Jones, Estere and Stelle Ciccone.
The dark-haired beauty, who funded her own college course and paid for her own appartment, also said that she and her brothers and sisters don’t get financial handouts.
She told the publication: “We don’t get any handouts in my family. Obviously I grew up with extreme privilege. There’s no denying that.
“I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, ‘My kids are not going to be like this.’”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox