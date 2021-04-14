Madonna takes on troll who says singer has no right to speak out over gun control
Madonna has blasted a social media troll who challenged the singer’s right to speak out on gun control.
The critic hit out at the musician for uploading a video of the death of Daunte Wright onto her Instagram page and for comments in which she backed restricting firearms.
Madonna upload the clip following the death of 20-year-old Daunte – who was shot by police in Minnesota last weekend.
She said the footage, released by police and flagged up as sensitive content, was ‘deeply upsetting’, and ‘unacceptable’.
But the enraged keyboard warrior said: “I bet you have people with guns to protect you and your family.
“If you take the guns away criminals will ALWAYS find weapons. You live behind high walls with protection. You do not live in the real world. Criminals do not fear police, judges, or jail.”
An annoyed Madonna replied: “B***h I don’t have any security or armed guards around me. Come see me and tell me to my face how not real my world is. I dare you.
“You know nothing about me or my life. The only criminals I see right now are the police who are paid to protect the people. But police are protected by judges and the criminal justice system which is a joke because there is no justice if you are a person of color.”