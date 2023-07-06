Jack Grealish, former Aston Villa captain, enjoyed a relaxing break on the French Riviera, posting photos to his 8.4 million Instagram followers. The pictures have received over 800,000 likes and comments from friends and supporters. This comes after Grealish played 51 games for Manchester City last season, securing a regular starting spot under Pep Guardiola after initial teething problems. The Solihull-born footballer was part of the second team ever to win the treble, celebrating in style with a three-day spree. The revelry was halted when England's manager, Gareth Southgate, summoned his squad for two EURO 2024 qualifying matches.

Ex-Man Utd footballer David Beckham paid tribute to his wife, Victoria, on their 24th wedding anniversary. Posting an early picture of themselves on Instagram, he expressed love and admiration for his wife, receiving over 500,000 likes. The couple, who've known each other for over 25 years, met at Old Trafford after a match. Victoria, a Spice Girl at the time, was attending the game. Recalling their meeting, Victoria revealed that David still has the plane ticket with her number written on it.

American pop band Maroon 5's frontman, Adam Levine, is not only known for his vocal talents but also for his coaching role on The Voice USA. Married to former Victoria's Secret Angel, Behati Prinsloo since 2014, the couple shares three children. They first met in 2013 through work emails and developed a connection that led to a whirlwind romance, brief breakup, and eventual marriage. Despite recent allegations of an emotional affair, Levine has denied these and stated his commitment to his family. The couple was recently spotted on holiday in Paris before Levine's Maroon 5 tour in the UK.

Paul McCartney has accused Bruce Springsteen of establishing the trend for long concerts. In a recent podcast, McCartney suggested Springsteen's habit of performing for several hours increased audience expectations for lengthy sets. The 81-year-old former Beatle reminisced about the 1960s, when numerous musicians would perform shorter sets. Now, he said, "you can't do an hour." McCartney's comments were in reference to the contrast between the half-hour performances the Beatles were known for and the extended shows commonplace today.

Jack Grealish is renovating his £6 million mansion in Cheshire, incorporating a juice bar as part of a larger leisure suite. The remodel, which includes a gym, yoga studio, and a room for treatments, also features amenities for pool, darts, and tennis. Grealish and girlfriend Sasha Attwood bought the house in August 2022. The refurbishment follows Grealish's triumphant treble win with Man City and his notorious three-day celebration. The footballer went on to make a swift recovery, returning to England training ahead of the EURO 2024 qualifiers.

The University of Strathclyde is famed for nurturing brilliant minds and generating eminent graduates across various fields. The university's impressive alumni roster boasts distinguished personalities who have significantly influenced the world - from politics and entertainment to entrepreneurship. This article explores the notable individuals who started their journey to prominence at the University of Strathclyde.

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi's sophomore album 'Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent' is the fastest-selling album of the year. A Celtic FC enthusiast, Capaldi would have worked as a fishmonger if his career hadn't taken off. He is currently romantically linked to actor Ellie MacDowell. Interestingly, Capaldi is related to the 'Doctor Who' star, Peter Capaldi. With a net worth close to £8 million, Capaldi is also known to be good friends with musicians Niall Horan and Ed Sheeran.

Former GMTV presenter, Fiona Phillips, has publicly revealed her Alzheimer's diagnosis at 62, after initially suspecting her symptoms were menopause-related. Known to have afflicted her family, Phillips feared developing the disease, but expected it much later in life. She chose to keep her diagnosis private for 18 months, fearing judgement. Fellow ITV personality, Lorraine Kelly, praised Phillips' bravery online and during her daytime show. Phillips plans to undergo trials for a new drug which could slow or even reverse the illness's effects.

The 'Prince Of Darkness' Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary on 4 July. Both shared affectionate messages and photos on social media. The couple, who have three children, are well-known for their reality TV show The Osbournes among other things. Sharon, a successful artist manager and talk show host, together with Ozzy, has built a multi-million dollar empire. Despite health challenges, including Ozzy's Parkinson's disease diagnosis, the couple remains strong. Recently, Birmingham honoured Ozzy by naming the animatronic bull from the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony after him.

Glaswegian singer Lewis Capaldi has aided in raising nearly £30,000 for a children's toy charity, The 3D ToyShop, surpassing the initial £10,000 target. The charity, started by Leeds-based 3D printing enthusiast Nick Hardman, creates unique toys for children with medical issues, attaching 3D replicas of devices such as feeding tubes and prosthetics to each toy. Capaldi featured the charity in his recent music video, resulting in significant donations and awareness for the cause. Hardman has sent over 3,000 such toys worldwide and, with Capaldi's support, will continue to do so.