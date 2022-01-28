Marvel star Evangeline Lilly joins Washington DC protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates in the US
Marvel star Evangeline Lilly has revealed that she recently attended a protest to march against the implementation of vaccine mandates in the US.
Lilly, 42, who plays the Wasp in the superhero movie franchise, shared on Instagram how she joined protesters in Washington DC last weekend, declaring: “I was pro-choice before COVID and I am still pro-choice today.”
Posting alongside black and white pictures from the event in the US capital, she added: “I was in DC this weekend to support bodily sovereignty while Canadian truckers were rallying for their cross-country, peaceful convoy in support of the same thing.
“I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will.”
The Canadian actress also said that those who choose not to be vaccinated should not be threatened with unemployment, arrest or “excommunication from society”.
“This is not the way. This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems,” she concluded.
She also shared a quote by Indian-American entrepreneur, Naval Ravikant, which read: “All tyranny begins with the desire to coerce others for the greater good.”
Lilly previously landed herself in hot water when she said at the height of the pandemic that would refuse to social distance or self-isolate.
She later apologised for her remarks, which the Lost actress called “insensitive”.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox